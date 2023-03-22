No 'Blanket' FDIC Bank Deposit Insurance: Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was not considering providing "blanket insurance" for banking deposits following the collapse of two U.S. banks this month.

Speaking to a hearing of the U.S. Senate's Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, Yellen also said that the failure of a small bank or community bank could trigger runs on larger banks.



Yellen said that banks across the United States are worried about contagion and have been shoring up liquidity to protect themselves from runs prompted by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.



Yellen told the hearing that over the past two weeks, many mid-sized banks expressed "great concern" to the Treasury about their uninsured deposits.



"Many of these banks felt very skittish about their potential to suffer runs as well," Yellen said. "We can see that banks across the country are shoring up their liquidity, they are very worried about contagion from the troubles of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. And the steps we took were designed to improve the confidence of all depositors that they're safe in banks."