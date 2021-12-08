×
FDA Authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Drug

AstraZeneca
(AP)

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:08 PM

U.S. drug regulator Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday it had authorized AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals who have weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AstraZeneca's therapy Evusheld contains lab-made antibodies designed to linger in the body for months to contain the virus in case of an infection.

"Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against COVID-19," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Pre-exposure prevention with Evusheld is not a substitute for vaccination in individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, the FDA said.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


