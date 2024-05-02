WATCH TV LIVE

FCC: Telecoms Need $3B More to Replace Huawei, ZTE

Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/2022 file photo)

Thursday, 02 May 2024 02:21 PM EDT

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Thursday nearly 40% of U.S. telecom companies need additional government funding to remove equipment made by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE from American wireless networks to address security risks.

The FCC said removing the equipment is estimated to cost $4.98 billion but Congress has only approved $1.9 billion.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Thursday called on Congress for urgent additional funding, warning some carriers have told the FCC recently "that they foresee significant consequences that could result from the lack of full funding, including having to shut down their networks."

