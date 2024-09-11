WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fcc | spacex | starlink | elon musk | competition

FCC Chair Wants More Competition for SpaceX's Starlink

FCC Chair Wants More Competition for SpaceX's Starlink
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a crew of four lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sept. 10, 2024. (John Raoux/AP)

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 12:23 PM EDT

Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Wednesday she wants to see more competition to SpaceX's internet satellite constellation Starlink.

Elon Musk's Starlink controls nearly two thirds of all active satellites and has launched about 7,000 satellites since 2018.

Rosenworcel said at a conference Wednesday that Starlink has "almost two-thirds of the satellites that are in space right now and has a very high portion of internet traffic... Our economy doesn't benefit from monopolies. So we've got to invite many more space actors in, many more companies that can develop constellations and innovations in space."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Wednesday she wants to see more competition to SpaceX's internet satellite constellation Starlink.
fcc, spacex, starlink, elon musk, competition
95
2024-23-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 12:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved