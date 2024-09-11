FCC Chair Wants More Competition for SpaceX's Starlink

Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Wednesday she wants to see more competition to SpaceX's internet satellite constellation Starlink.

Elon Musk's Starlink controls nearly two thirds of all active satellites and has launched about 7,000 satellites since 2018.

Rosenworcel said at a conference Wednesday that Starlink has "almost two-thirds of the satellites that are in space right now and has a very high portion of internet traffic... Our economy doesn't benefit from monopolies. So we've got to invite many more space actors in, many more companies that can develop constellations and innovations in space."