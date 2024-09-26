WATCH TV LIVE

FCC Finalizes $6M Fine for Dem's AI-Biden Robocalls

Steve Kramer is seated June 5, 2024, at Superior Court, in Laconia, N.H., during his arraignment in connection with charges of voter suppression and impersonating a candidate. (Steven Senne/AP)

Thursday, 26 September 2024 11:53 AM EDT

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday finalized a $6 million fine for a political consultant over fake robocalls in imitating President Joe Biden that sought to dissuade people from voting for him in a New Hampshire's primary election.

In May, Steven Kramer, a Louisiana Democratic political consultant, was indicted in New Hampshire over the calls.

The FCC said the calls were generated using an AI-generated deepfake audio recording of Biden’s cloned voice, saying its rules prohibit transmission of inaccurate caller ID information.

The commission said Kramer will be required to pay the fine within 30 days or the matter will be referred to the Justice Department for collection. 

