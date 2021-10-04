×
Facebook 'Accountable to No One,' Whistleblower to Testify

Mark Zuckerberg
(AP)

Monday, 04 October 2021 05:03 PM

Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen will tell Congress Tuesday that the social media giant faces no oversight, comparing it to tobacco companies denying harm and government seatbelt mandates, according to testimony seen by Reuters.

"When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action. When we figured out cars were safer with seatbelts, the government took action," Haugen's written testimony before a Senate Commerce subcommittee set for Tuesday says. "I implore you to do the same here."

