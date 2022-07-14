×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: facebook profiles | one account

Facebook Explores 5 Profiles Tied to 1 Account

Facebook Explores 5 Profiles Tied to 1 Account

Thursday, 14 July 2022 03:31 PM EDT

Meta Platforms Inc. said Thursday its flagship social network Facebook is introducing ways for users to have up to five profiles, a major change from the "real name" requirement the company has maintained since its inception.

The product change would "help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships," Meta said in a statement.

Additional profiles will be tied to a single account for each user, and the company will continue to require that each user maintain only one account, the statement said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms Inc. said Thursday its flagship social network Facebook is introducing ways for users to have up to five profiles, a major change from the "real name" requirement the company has maintained since its inception.
facebook profiles, one account
84
2022-31-14
Thursday, 14 July 2022 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved