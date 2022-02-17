×
Faceboook's News Feed Now Just 'Feed'

FB HQ
Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 17 February 2022 10:42 AM

Facebook is renaming the information feed that user's use to check out what their friends and family are up to. The 15-year-old News Feed will now just be known as Feed.

The Verge says this is a major change for Facebook since the information Feed is one of the most heavily used features on its site.

But Facebook spokesperson Dami Oyefeso tells The Verge it is simply "a name change to better reflect the diverse content people see on their Feeds" and does not impact the user experience.

The Verge says that users tend to like the misinformation or so-called fake news that can be found on Facebook and notes that Facebook's influential power to control users' thinking is largely due to the news or so-called news it disseminates.

However, taking out the word "News" infers that even Facebook is aware that the quality of the content to be found on its platform is questionable, The Verge says.

StreetTalk
