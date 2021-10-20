×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Infrastructure | Money | Facebook metaverse

'Virtuel' Is Bettors' Favored Facebook Rebrand

Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris after a meeting with the French President Macron in 2019. Zuckerberg may announce a name change for Facebook at its annual Connect conference next Thursday, or even earlier. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 October 2021 01:07 PM

If Facebook were to rebrand under an umbrella name, like Google's Alphabet Inc., what would people like it to be called? That's what Gambling website SportsBetting.ag asked its viewers.

Coming in at the top of the list, 4:1, is "Virtuel," which a SportsBetting.ag spokesman says could be a "mash between 'virtual' and 'virtue' -- "something Facebook aspires to have."

Runners up are: Connect and Horizon (both at 5:1), Ecoverse (7:1), Metabook and Immerse (both at 8:1) and Omniverse (10:1).

'Subversive' or 'Zuckers', Anyone?

Further down the list are MetaMatrix (40:1). Subversive and ZuckRack are both tied at 66:1. Dead last is Zuckers (100:1).

Given the heat that Facebook and other Big Tech companies have come under in recent months for competitive practices that some have characterized as ruthless pursuit of "profits over people," the sports gambling spokesman hints that it might make sense for Facebook to rebrand under "a fresh name" and that the announcement could come as early as next week," even ahead of Facebook's Oct. 28 Connect conference.

© 2021 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
If Facebook were to rebrand under an umbrella name, like Google's Alphabet Inc., what would people like it to be called? That's what Gambling website SportsBetting.ag asked its viewers.
Facebook metaverse
170
2021-07-20
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved