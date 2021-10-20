'Virtuel' Is Bettors' Favored Facebook Rebrand

If Facebook were to rebrand under an umbrella name, like Google's Alphabet Inc., what would people like it to be called? That's what Gambling website SportsBetting.ag asked its viewers.

Coming in at the top of the list, 4:1, is "Virtuel," which a SportsBetting.ag spokesman says could be a "mash between 'virtual' and 'virtue' -- "something Facebook aspires to have."



Runners up are: Connect and Horizon (both at 5:1), Ecoverse (7:1), Metabook and Immerse (both at 8:1) and Omniverse (10:1).



'Subversive' or 'Zuckers', Anyone?



Further down the list are MetaMatrix (40:1). Subversive and ZuckRack are both tied at 66:1. Dead last is Zuckers (100:1).



Given the heat that Facebook and other Big Tech companies have come under in recent months for competitive practices that some have characterized as ruthless pursuit of "profits over people," the sports gambling spokesman hints that it might make sense for Facebook to rebrand under "a fresh name" and that the announcement could come as early as next week," even ahead of Facebook's Oct. 28 Connect conference.