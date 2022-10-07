×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: facebook | meta | password stealing phone app | malware | cybersecurity

Facebook Warns 1 Million of Password-Stealing Phone Apps

Facebook Warns 1 Million of Password-Stealing Phone Apps
(AP)

Friday, 07 October 2022 08:34 AM EDT

Meta warned a million Facebook users Friday that they have been "exposed" to seemingly innocuous smartphone applications designed to steal passwords to the social network.

So far this year, Meta has identified more than 400 "malicious" apps tailored for smartphones powered by Apple or Android software and available at the Apple and Google app stores, director of threat disruption David Agranovich said during a briefing.

"These apps were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store and disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them," Meta said in a blog post.

The apps often ask people to login with their Facebook account information to use promised features, stealing usernames and passwords if entered, according to Meta's security team.

"They are just trying to trick people into entering in their login information in a way that enables hackers to access their accounts," Agranovich said of the apps.

"We will notify one million users that they may have been exposed to these applications; that is not to say they have been compromised."

More than 40 percent of the apps Meta listed involved ways to edit or manipulate images, and some were as seemingly simple as using smartphones as flashlights.

"Our sense is these types of malicious app developers try to target multiple services," Agranovich said, noting the app creators are likely after passwords to more than just Facebook accounts.

"The targeting here seemed to be relatively indiscriminate -- get people to download the applications around the world in an attempt to get access to as many login credentials as possible."

Meta said that it shared what it discovered with Apple and Google, who control what is offered at their respective app shops and each vet offerings.

Apple did not respond to questions regarding whether it took action against any of the apps Meta deemed malicious.

But Google said that most of the apps Meta flagged had already been identified and removed from the Play store by its own vetting systems.

"All of the apps identified in the report are no longer available on Google Play," a spokesperson told AFP.

"Users are also protected by Google Play Protect, which blocks these apps on Android."

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta warned a million Facebook users Friday that they have been "exposed" to seemingly innocuous smartphone applications designed to steal passwords to the social network.
facebook, meta, password stealing phone app, malware, cybersecurity
373
2022-34-07
Friday, 07 October 2022 08:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved