×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: facebook | instagram down | meta

Facebook, Instagram Down for Thousands of Users

Facebook, Instagram Down for Thousands of Users
(AP)

Friday, 16 June 2023 03:41 PM EDT

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users Friday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 users reported having trouble accessing Facebook, while over 6,600 users were having trouble with Instagram.

Meta's messaging service, WhatsApp, also had over 1,300 outage reports on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users Friday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
facebook, instagram down, meta
76
2023-41-16
Friday, 16 June 2023 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved