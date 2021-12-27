'Fabio Finances': Former Model Shares His Top COVID-19 Stock Picks

He may be world famous as a model and actor, but "Fabio," also known as Fabio Lanzoni, has become a Hollywood guru of sorts on stocks and investing.



The Italian-American celebrity appeared on Newsmax’s “American Agenda” on December 24, 2021 to tout “Fabio Finances,” offering his recent stock picks that, he says, have panned out quite well for him.

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit Italy in early 2019, Lanzoni became interested in medicines to fight the virus, including those from BioNTech (BNTX). He picked up the phone, asked his broker about the company, and since then, that stock, which Lanzoni purchased for $19 a share, has soared to $284.



Lanzoni also is bullish on Moderna (MRNA), not just because of its COVID-19 vaccines but, he says, because the pharmaceutical company has 13 years of products in the pipeline, including drugs for Malaria and cancer.



Novavax (NVAX), he says, is another company worth looking into, as it has developed a vaccine showing promise at counteracting the omicron variant of COVID-19.



QuantumScape’s (QS) recyclable lithium batteries could also help revolutionize the electric vehicle market and play a major role, since these types of batteries cost $55,000 to $65,000. “QuantumScape’s Solid State Battery is the hot thing,” he says. Keep your eye out for news from this company, the former fashion model says.



Fabio may also be somewhat of a contrarian in Tinsletown, one of the few stars to back former President Donald Trump.



Newsmax host Bob Sellers asked Lanzoni if he has gotten any flack for his support of Trump. Lanzoni responded that he believes America is still a country where freedom of speech and individual opinions are respected.



