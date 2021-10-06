×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | FAA

FAA Proposes Issuing Relativity Space License

FAA Proposes Issuing Relativity Space License

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 01:51 PM

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it was proposing to issue a vehicle operator license to venture-backed startup Relativity Space after completing an environmental review.

The FAA said Relativity Space must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements before a license can be issued.

Relativity Space, which aims to build the world's first fleet of 3D-printed rockets, said in June it raised $650 million from a raft of new investors including BlackRock, hedge fund Soroban Capital, and the actor Jared Leto.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it was proposing to issue a vehicle operator license to venture-backed startup Relativity Space after completing an environmental review.
FAA
85
2021-51-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 01:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved