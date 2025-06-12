WATCH TV LIVE

FAA Engaging With Boeing, GE on Air India Crash

Debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. (AP)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:09 PM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration is engaged with planemaker Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace to review information as part of the investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also said on social media the U.S. government "will not hesitate to implement any safety recommendations that may arise. We will follow the facts and put safety first."

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators will head to the crash site in India and Duffy said the agency is "prepared to send additional resources to get the data we need to ensure the safety of the flying public."

