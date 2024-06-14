WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | boeing | aurbus | titanium | counterfeit

FAA Probes Counterfeit Titanium in Boeing, Airbus Jets

A United Airlines Boeing 767 wide body aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (Nicolas Economou/AP)

Friday, 14 June 2024 07:55 AM EDT

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating falsified documents that were used to verify the authenticity of titanium used in some recently manufactured Boeing and Airbus jets, The New York Times reported Friday.

The falsified documents are being investigated by the FAA and Spirit AeroSystems, which is a supplier to both Boeing and Airbus, NYT said in the report citing a supplier for the planemakers.

The FAA, Boeing, Airbus and Spirit did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

The investigation comes after a parts supplier found small holes in the material used in manufacturing of jets from corrosion, the report added.

