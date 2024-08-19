FAA Adopts Safety Directive for Boeing 787 Planes

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it was adopting an airworthiness directive for Boeing 787 Dreamliners following an incident in March when a LATAM Airlines plane went into a sudden mid-air dive that injured more than 50 passengers.

The FAA said the apparent reason for the dive was the uncommanded movement of the captain's seat, which caused the auto-pilot to disconnect. The agency said it had received a total of five reports of similar problems with the captain and first officer's seats on 787s, the most recent in June.

The FAA said airlines flying Boeing's 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes should inspect the seat switches.

Boeing and LATAM Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.