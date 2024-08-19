WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | boeing | 787 | safety

FAA Adopts Safety Directive for Boeing 787 Planes

FAA Adopts Safety Directive for Boeing 787 Planes
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner flies over Farnborough airport, before landing ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, England. (Sang Tan/AP)

Monday, 19 August 2024 05:20 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it was adopting an airworthiness directive for Boeing 787 Dreamliners following an incident in March when a LATAM Airlines plane went into a sudden mid-air dive that injured more than 50 passengers.

The FAA said the apparent reason for the dive was the uncommanded movement of the captain's seat, which caused the auto-pilot to disconnect. The agency said it had received a total of five reports of similar problems with the captain and first officer's seats on 787s, the most recent in June.

The FAA said airlines flying Boeing's 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes should inspect the seat switches.

Boeing and LATAM Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


