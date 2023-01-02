×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: faa | air traffic control | florida

FAA Slows Florida Air Traffic Due to Computer Problem

FAA Slows Florida Air Traffic Due to Computer Problem
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 02 January 2023 03:33 PM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it had slowed flight volume over Florida as it worked to resolve a problem with an air traffic computer system.

The problem hampered a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic, according to a spokesperson at the U.S. regulator who did not provide further details.

The issue emerged after a massive winter storm snarled air travel during the Christmas holiday season, crippling operations at low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it had slowed flight volume over Florida as it worked to resolve a problem with an air traffic computer system.
faa, air traffic control, florida
83
2023-33-02
Monday, 02 January 2023 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved