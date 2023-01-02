FAA Slows Florida Air Traffic Due to Computer Problem

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it had slowed flight volume over Florida as it worked to resolve a problem with an air traffic computer system.

The problem hampered a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) used to control air traffic, according to a spokesperson at the U.S. regulator who did not provide further details.

The issue emerged after a massive winter storm snarled air travel during the Christmas holiday season, crippling operations at low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines.