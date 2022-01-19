×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | faa | 5g

US FAA OKs 62 Percent of Commercial Air Fleet for Some Landings in 5G Zones

boeing 777x
A Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its inaugural flight at Paine Field in Everett, Washington on January 25, 2020. (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 02:35 PM

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has issued new approvals on Wednesday for Boeing and Airbus planes that allow an estimated 62% of U.S. commercial airplanes to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band is deployed.

The FAA early Wednesday approved another three altimeters after approving two earlier.

Airplane models with one of the five cleared altimeters include some Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models, the FAA said.

It previously approved 45% of the fleet. The FAA warned Wednesday that "even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


