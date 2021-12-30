×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Exxon | oil and gas industry

Exxon Signals Fourth Quarterly Profit in a Row on Higher Prices

Exxon
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 December 2021 04:57 PM

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Thursday signaled a return to annual profit for 2021 as stronger oil and gas prices drove as much as $1.9 billion in operating gains in the fourth quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of final quarter results that showed it expects sequentially higher operating profit in its upstream businesses, but potentially flat to lower operating profits in downstream and chemicals . Official results are due out Feb. 1.

In 2020, Exxon notched a historical $22.4 billion loss on writedowns from falling oil prices and lower refining margins. Cost cuts coupled with energy price gains have allowed it to pay down debt and plot a share buyback program next year.

Analysts forecast an adjusted profit of $1.76 per share for the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, compared to 3 cents a share excluding writedowns a year-ago.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 30 December 2021 04:57 PM
