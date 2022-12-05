×
Tags: exxon mobile ceo pay | oil and gas | energy prices

Exxon Mobil Raises CEO Pay

Darren Woods, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chairman and CEO, at the CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 7, 2022, in Houston. (Marie D. De Jesús/AP)

Monday, 05 December 2022 07:22 AM EST

Exxon Mobil Corp. is raising the annual salaries of its top boss and other executives for the coming year, the top U.S. oil company said Monday.

Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million paid this year, it said in a filing Monday.

The company also raised the pay of its chief financial officer and senior vice presidents. The new salaries are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The pay hikes come barely a month after the oil major posted record quarterly profits as sanctions on Russia sent crude and gas prices soaring this year.

The oil industry's windfall profit this year has attracted attention from even U.S. President Joe Biden, who has accused it of war profiteering and said earlier this year that Exxon was making "more money than God."

The president has repeatedly called on U.S. oil and gas companies to use their record profits to increase production and reduce pump prices for Americans.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


