×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: express | bankruptcy

Apparel Retailer Express May File for Bankruptcy

Apparel Retailer Express May File for Bankruptcy
An Express store in Paradise Valley, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 05:09 PM EDT

Apparel retailer Express may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has asked its lenders for funds to help finance a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, the report further said, adding that the preparations to file for bankruptcy are not final and that the plans could change.

Express did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Launched in 1980, Express Inc has a multi-brand portfolio, including Express, Bonobos and UpWest.

The company has been battling with soft consumer demand due to slowing spending patterns and increased price sensitivity in discretionary categories.

Express had said in November it would continue to conduct a comprehensive review of its business model to induce cost-cutting strategies.

In March, the New York Stock Exchange said it would commence delisting proceedings against the apparel retailer, meaning its common stock would no longer be traded.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Apparel retailer Express may file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
express, bankruptcy
153
2024-09-02
Tuesday, 02 April 2024 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved