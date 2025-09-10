WATCH TV LIVE

US Ending EV Carpool Lane Access Program

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 03:33 PM EDT

The federal government is barring states from allowing electric vehicles and other clean cars to use carpool lanes without meeting vehicle occupancy requirements starting Oct. 1, California officials said Wednesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said single drivers with the state's Clean Air Vehicle decal will no longer be able to use carpool lanes or receive reduced toll rates in some areas.

California and other states had used the perk to incentivize the sale of EVs. The Trump administration has taken aim at EVs on a number of fronts.

