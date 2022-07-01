×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: europe inflation 8.6 percent | economy

Inflation in 19 Countries Using Euro Hits Record 8.6%

Inflation in 19 Countries Using Euro Hits Record 8.6%
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 01 July 2022 05:16 AM EDT

Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.6% in June, pushed higher by a strong increase in energy costs fueled partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Food prices also picked up pace.

Annual inflation in the eurozone surged past the 8.1% recorded in May, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.

Inflation is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.6% in June, pushed higher by a strong increase in energy costs fueled partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.
europe inflation 8.6 percent, economy
79
2022-16-01
Friday, 01 July 2022 05:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved