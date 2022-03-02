×
Euronext Cancels Equities Orders Due to Technical Problems

Euronext
(AP)

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 07:13 AM

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext said it canceled all equities orders placed since Tuesday's market close due to technical problems.

"Due to a technical issue, a global command has been applied at 12.02.49 CET (Central European Time) to cancel all orders on the Equities segment," it said in a statement.

"All orders from Equity order books submitted before 12.02.49 CET have been canceled including overnight orders. Clients are requested to re-submit their orders again."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


