×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: estee lauder profits | china covid lockdown | russia exit | ukraine war

Estee Lauder Cuts Profit Forecast on China COVID Curbs, Ukraine Crisis

Estee Lauder
(AP)

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 08:50 AM

Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and its move to exit Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine dent sales at the luxury cosmetics maker, sending its shares down 10%.

The maker of MAC lipsticks and Bobbi Brown foundations also missed third-quarter sales estimates.

Fresh restrictions in China, a major growth market for luxury goods makers, put the brakes on a recovery in sales of cosmetics from a pandemic-induced slump.

Estee Lauder said the restrictions in China also limited its capacity to ship orders from its distribution facilities, further pressuring sales.

The company now estimates adjusted annual profit of between $7.05 and $7.15 per share for the full year, compared with its prior outlook of between $7.43 and $7.58.

Full-year net sales now projected to rise between 7% and 9%, down from its prior forecast of an increase in the range of 13% to 16%.

The La Mer beauty products maker's sales rose 10% to $4.25 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' average expectation of $4.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and its move to exit Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine dent sales at the luxury cosmetics maker, sending its shares down 10%.
estee lauder profits, china covid lockdown, russia exit, ukraine war
188
2022-50-03
Tuesday, 03 May 2022 08:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved