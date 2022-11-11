×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: equity mutual funds | financials | health care | bonds | money market

Money Leaves US Equity Funds for 1st Time in 4 Weeks

Money Leaves US Equity Funds for 1st Time in 4 Weeks
New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Friday, 11 November 2022 07:20 AM EST

U.S. equity funds saw money outflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Nov. 9 as investors braced for the midterm elections and the release of a report on U.S. consumer prices, amid concerns over borrowing costs.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew a net $10.52 billion out of U.S. equity funds in their first weekly net selling since Oct. 12.

Investors withdrew U.S. large-cap funds worth $7.28 billion, the most in eight weeks, while exiting small- and mid-cap equity funds worth about $270 million each.

Among sector funds, tech recorded outflows of $1.52 billion, the highest in 11 weeks, although financials and health care received $441 million and $337 million respectively in inflows.

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds saw net selling of $2.61 billion in an eighth straight week of outflows.

U.S. municipal bond funds had $2.67 billion worth of net selling, the biggest outflow in three weeks, although U.S. taxable bond funds received a marginal $43 million in net buying.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income, short/intermediate investment-grade funds and loan participation funds faced outflows of $1.78 billion, $847 million and $603 million respectively, but investors purchased government bond funds of $1.9 billion.

At the same time, money market funds witnessed net selling worth $15.09 billion, after having obtained $47.86 billion in inflows in the previous week.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds saw money outflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Nov. 9 as investors braced for the midterm elections and the release of a report on U.S. consumer prices, amid concerns over borrowing costs.According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors...
equity mutual funds, financials, health care, bonds, money market
251
2022-20-11
Friday, 11 November 2022 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved