Investors Pour $7.51 Billion Into Global Equity Funds

(Dreamstime)

Friday, 24 June 2022 06:55 AM

Global equity funds obtained capital inflows in the week ended June 22, following a heavy selling in the previous week, as a slide in commodity prices slightly assuaged investor fears over rapid inflation.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors secured global equity funds of $7.51 billion in net purchases. That compares with withdrawal of $30.49 billion in the previous week, which was the biggest net selling since at least July 2020.

The MSCI all-country share index has gained more than 2% this week after a three-week-long losing streak that wiped out 10% of index value.

Some analysts said there are chances the central banks could shy away from aggressive rate hikes in coming months as recession fears rise.

U.S. and Asian equity funds drew inflows of $11.38 billion and $7.52 billion, respectively, but European funds suffered outflows of $7.79 billion.

Meanwhile, bond funds witnessed big outflows, worth a net $29.96 billion, as selling continued for a third week.

Global short- and medium-term bond funds posted outflows of $8.71 billion, the biggest since at least July 2020. High yield funds also lost $5.16 billion in net selling, but government funds lured $2.64 billion worth of inflows.

Investors also exited $6.7 billion worth in money market funds, after offloading $61.38 billion in the previous week.

In the commodities space, investors acquired precious metal funds worth $247 million marking the first weekly net buying in four weeks, while energy funds had meager purchases of $61 million.

An analysis of 24,320 emerging market funds showed bond funds witnessed outflows of $5.3 billion, the biggest amount since at least July 2020, but equity funds obtained $453 million, marking the first inflow in three weeks.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


