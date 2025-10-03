WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: equity | mutual | fund | inflows | rate | cuts | jobs

Sharp Inflows to Equity Funds on Rate Cut Hopes

Sharp Inflows to Equity Funds on Rate Cut Hopes
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 1, 2025. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Friday, 03 October 2025 07:57 AM EDT

U.S. equity funds saw robust inflows in the week to October 1 on renewed bets of rate cuts, as an inflation report eased worries that a buildup in prices would push the Federal Reserve to delay policy support for a weakening labor market.

Investors bought a net $36.41 billion worth of U.S. equity funds during the week in their largest weekly net purchase since November 13, 2024, LSEG Lipper data showed.

CHART-1-9.jpg

The large-cap funds segment stood out as it drew a net of $40.75 billion in weekly inflows, the largest amount since at least 2022.

Small-cap and mid-cap funds, however, witnessed outflows to the tune of $2.59 billion and $2.28 billion, respectively.

CHART-2-9.jpg

Among sectoral funds, investors scooped up tech sector funds of net $3.04 billion after two weeks of net sales. They also added funds of $652 million and $497 million in the industrial and communication services sectors, respectively.

Investors, meanwhile, ditched a net $1.58 billion worth of bond funds, halting their 23-week-long trend of net purchases.

They divested U.S. short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds of a net $9.37 billion in their largest weekly sales since at least January 2022.

CHART-3-9.jpg

At the same time, U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds and general domestic taxable fixed-income funds gained net inflows of $1.95 billion and $1.55 billion, respectively.

Weekly net investments in money market funds, meanwhile, jumped to a four-week high of $47.08 billion during the week.

CHART-4-6.jpg

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds saw robust inflows in the week to October 1 on renewed bets of rate cuts, as an inflation report eased worries that a buildup in prices would push the Federal Reserve to delay policy support for a weakening labor market.
equity, mutual, fund, inflows, rate, cuts, jobs
233
2025-57-03
Friday, 03 October 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved