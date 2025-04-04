WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: equity | money | market | stock | volatility

Investors Flee US Equity Funds on Escalating Tariff Concerns

Investors Flee US Equity Funds on Escalating Tariff Concerns
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 04 April 2025 08:11 AM EDT

U.S. equity funds saw outflows in the week ending April 2 as investors shed risky assets on growing concerns that President Donald Trump's sweeping trade tariffs could drive up costs, pressure corporate profits and heighten recession risks.

U.S. investors divested a net $10.85 billion worth of equity funds during the week although less than a half compared with $22.89 billion worth of net accumulations in the prior week.

Major Wall Street indexes dropped over 4% on Thursday as Trump introduced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, escalating a trade war and intensifying fears of an economic slowdown.

U.S. small-cap funds saw significant outflows of $4.18 billion, reversing $3.07 billion in inflows from the prior week. Large-cap and mid-cap funds also faced net sales of $2.9 billion and $461 million, respectively.

Sectoral funds recorded their fifth consecutive week of outflows, totaling $2.45 billion. Investors pulled $1.69 billion from tech funds, $1.18 billion from consumer discretionary funds, and $860 million from healthcare funds.

Meanwhile, safe-haven demand drove inflows into money market funds, which attracted a net $22.01 billion, marking a second straight week of gains. U.S. bond funds experienced $1.73 billion in net sales, extending their streak of net outflows to a third consecutive week.

Investors divested $1.03 billion from U.S. general domestic taxable fixed-income funds and $864 million from short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds, while allocating a net $1.53 billion to short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds saw outflows in the week ending April 2 as investors shed risky assets on growing concerns that President Donald Trump's sweeping trade tariffs could drive up costs, pressure corporate profits and heighten recession risks.
equity, money, market, stock, volatility
233
2025-11-04
Friday, 04 April 2025 08:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved