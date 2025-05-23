WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: equity | funds | outflows | debt | bonds | tax | bill

US Equity Funds Face Outflows on Debt Concerns

US Equity Funds Face Outflows on Debt Concerns
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 23 May 2025 01:08 PM EDT

U.S. equity funds saw huge outflows in the week ended May 21, as Treasury yields surged on fears President Donald Trump’s proposed tax-cut bill could add trillions to U.S. debt if passed by Congress.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors withdrew a net $11 billion from U.S. equity funds, reversing $13.6 billion in inflows the previous week.

The 30-year Treasury yield climbed to a 19-month high on Thursday, coming within a few basis points of its highest level since 2007, after the House of Representatives passed a tax-and-spending package that intensified debt concerns.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond fund inflows fell to $7.6 billion, down 24% from the prior week, though some investors continued to buy, drawn by attractive yield levels. U.S. government bond funds and high-yield bond funds received $2.8 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

U.S. money market funds, meanwhile, attracted $20.6 billion in net inflows, rebounding from $10.5 billion in outflows the previous week.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds saw huge outflows in the week ended May 21, as Treasury yields surged on fears President Donald Trump's proposed tax-cut bill could add trillions to U.S. debt if passed by Congress.
equity, funds, outflows, debt, bonds, tax, bill
154
2025-08-23
Friday, 23 May 2025 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved