WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: equity | funds | inflows

Equity Funds Gain Inflows for 3rd Week in a Row

Equity Funds Gain Inflows for 3rd Week in a Row
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 22 November 2024 08:41 AM EST

U.S. investors snapped up equity funds for a third successive week through Nov. 20, buoyed by optimism over rising corporate earnings expectations, although the inflows were restrained due to a cautious Federal Reserve rate outlook and geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

According to data compiled by LSEG, investors acquired U.S. equity funds of a net $2.98 billion during the week, booking a significantly smaller weekly net purchase compared with about $37.42 billion worth of net additions in the previous week.

Following Donald Trump's decisive early-November victory and strong U.S. corporate performances, data compiled by LSEG showed analysts have increased their 2025 earnings forecasts for U.S. companies by 1.3% on average in the past two weeks, boosting demand for equity funds.

U.S. sectoral funds secured a net $1.2 billion worth of inflows during the week, the second in a row. The financials, industrials and consumer staples segments received a notable $841 million, $437 million and $364 million, respectively.

Investors added $1.51 billion to U.S. equity value funds after a $1.97 billion net purchase the previous week, while growth funds experienced outflows of $3.65 billion during the same period.

Meanwhile, they channelised a hefty $8.29 billion worth of capital into U.S. bond funds, registering the highest weekly net purchase in five weeks.

The U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds received an outstanding $4.8 billion, the largest weekly net inflow since February 7th.

General domestic taxable fixed income, loan participation, and municipal debt funds, meanwhile, received weekly inflows at $3.35 billion, $2 billion and $1.29 billion, respectively.

U.S. money market funds, meanwhile, faced $24.6 billion worth of net selling after a net $76.56 billion worth of purchases in the previous week.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. investors snapped up equity funds for a third successive week through Nov. 20, buoyed by optimism over rising corporate earnings expectations, although the inflows were restrained due to a cautious Federal Reserve rate outlook and geopolitical tensions between Russia...
equity, funds, inflows
278
2024-41-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 08:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved