WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: equity | fund | outflows | inflation | trade | talks

US Equity Fund Outflows Ease on Cooling Inflation, Trade Deal Optimism

US Equity Fund Outflows Ease on Cooling Inflation, Trade Deal Optimism
Trader David Fox works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 9, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP)

Friday, 13 June 2025 08:51 AM EDT

U.S. equity funds witnessed the smallest weekly net disposal in four weeks in the week through June 11 as a smaller than expected rise in consumer prices in May, and a U.S. trade deal with China, eased investor worries.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors liquidated just $212 million worth of U.S. equity funds during the week, the smallest weekly net outflow since approximately $13.65 billion worth of net purchases a month ago.

CHART-1-1.jpg

U.S. sectoral funds, however, still witnessed net inflows worth a sharp $1.53 billion, the biggest amount for a week in four. Communication services, financial and industrial sectors with $529 million, $399 million and $388 million in net inflows, lead the gains.

CHART-2-1.jpg

The equity large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap fund segments, meanwhile, faced a net $2.65 billion, $1.35 billion and $100 million worth of sales.

Investors added money into U.S. bond funds for an eight consecutive week, with their $4.08 billion worth of weekly net purchase.

CHART-3.jpg

They racked up U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds, short-to-intermediate government & treasury funds, and municipal debt funds worth a notable $2.37 billion, $1.02 billion and $523 million, respectively.

At the same time, money market funds had a net $15.18 billion worth of weekly outflow, partly reversing a significant $66.24 billion weekly inflow, gained in the previous week.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru;)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds witnessed the smallest weekly net disposal in four weeks in the week through June 11 as a smaller than expected rise in consumer prices in May, and a U.S. trade deal with China, eased investor worries.
equity, fund, outflows, inflation, trade, talks
219
2025-51-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 08:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved