WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: equity fund | outflows | venezuela | geopolitical | risk | tarrifs | supreme court

Equity Funds See Outflows on Geopolitical, Rate Worries

Equity Funds See Outflows on Geopolitical, Rate Worries
Specialist Michael Pistillo works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP/2025 file)

Friday, 09 January 2026 10:39 AM EST

U.S. equity funds saw sizeable outflows in the seven ⁠days through January 7, as investors turned cautious over deepening global tensions and ahead of the U.S. jobs report, seen as one of the factors influencing the Federal Reserve’s rate outlook.

Investors also awaited a ‍Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President ‍Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that jolted markets last year.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors withdrew ⁠a net $26 billion from U.S. equity funds during the week in their first weekly net sales since December 17.

U.S. large-cap ​funds were under pressure as investors withdrew $31.75 billion from these funds, the biggest amount for a week since September 17. Small-cap and mid-cap funds ‍also saw $3.43 billion and $1.31 billion worth of net outflows.

Investors, however, ⁠poured $5.32 billion into sectoral funds.

They bought industrial, tech and financial sector funds of $1.69 billion, $1.32 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in December amid business caution about hiring because ⁠of import tariffs and rising ​artificial intelligence investment, ⁠but the unemployment rate dipped to 4.4%, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve would leave ‍interest rates unchanged this month.

Money market funds, meanwhile, attracted $53.35 billion in a second successive ‌week of net purchases.

U.S. bond funds also saw a renewed demand as investors pumped $9.27 billion into these funds after a ⁠net $2 billion worth ​of weekly withdrawals.

Demand ‍for short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds surged to a six-month high as these funds drew $4.12 billion.

General domestic taxable fixed ‍income funds and short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds also saw significant inflows of $1.58 billion and $1.51 billion, respectively.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. equity funds saw sizeable outflows in the seven ⁠days through January 7, as investors turned cautious over deepening global tensions and ahead of the U.S. jobs report, seen as one of the factors influencing the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
equity fund, outflows, venezuela, geopolitical, risk, tarrifs, supreme court
272
2026-39-09
Friday, 09 January 2026 10:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved