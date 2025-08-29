WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: equity | fund | inflows | fed | independence

Equity Fund Inflows Dip on Fed Independence Worries

Equity Fund Inflows Dip on Fed Independence Worries
(AP)

Friday, 29 August 2025 10:02 AM EDT

Global equity funds witnessed a dip in demand in the week through August 27 on concerns around the Federal Reserve's independence as President Donald Trump attempted to fire a Federal Reserve governor.

According to LSEG Lipper data, global equity funds received just $2.96 billion in inflows during the week, the smallest amount since a $7.64 billion weekly outflow in the week to August 6.

CHART-1-6.jpg

European equity funds saw a net $876 million weekly purchase when compared with approximately $9.88 billion inflows in the prior week. Investors added U.S. and Asian equity funds of a net $571 million and $649 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, equity financial sector funds saw a surge in demand with a net $1.52 billion - the biggest amount in eight months- flowing in during the week.

Gold and precious metals, and technology sector funds also saw significant inflows to the tune of $556 million and $553 million, respectively.

CHART-2-5.jpg

Global bond funds were, meanwhile, popular for a 19th straight week as these funds saw a net $14.42 billion in inflows during the week.

The short-term bond funds segment attracted a noticeable $2.59 billion in a ninth straight week of net purchases.

Euro-denominated bond funds and corporate bond funds also saw a massive $2.37 billion and $1.77 billion net weekly inflows.

CHART-3-5.jpg

Money market funds, meanwhile, saw a net $17.57 billion weekly outflow as investors ended three weeks' buying trend.

In parallel, gold and precious metals commodity funds attracted a net of $715 million as demand renewed after a net $293 million weekly outflow.

In emerging markets, investors ditched $310 million worth of equity funds, logging a third weekly outflow in four weeks. They, however, snapped up $985 million worth of bond funds, data for a combined 29,693 funds showed.

CHART-4-3.jpg

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global equity funds witnessed a dip in demand in the week through August 27 on concerns around the Federal Reserve's independence as President Donald Trump attempted to fire a Federal Reserve governor.
equity, fund, inflows, fed, independence
289
2025-02-29
Friday, 29 August 2025 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved