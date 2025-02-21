Equity Funds Draw Inflows on Inflation Relief, Earnings

U.S. equity funds attracted inflows for the first time in three weeks in the seven days to February 19, buoyed by easing inflation concerns and strong fourth-quarter corporate earnings that boosted risk appetite.

Investors bought a net $1.59 billion worth of U.S. equity funds during the week, registering only their second weekly net purchase in seven weeks according to data from LSEG Lipper.

The S&P 500 index hit a record high of 6147.45 on Wednesday, fueled by an improving corporate earnings outlook and strong results from most of its constituents.

About 76% of S&P 500 companies have posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results, LSEG data for approximately 85% of companies showed.

U.S. multi-cap equity funds drew a net $1.66 billion in purchases, the biggest weekly inflow since November 20. Large-cap funds also attracted a net $877 million but small- and mid-cap funds saw $1.62 billion and $718 million worth of net outflows, respectively.

Sectoral funds suffered outflows for a second successive week with investors divesting consumer discretionary and healthcare funds worth a net $792 million and $593 million, respectively.

Bond funds remained popular for a seventh consecutive week with investors pumping in a net $8.62 billion.

General domestic taxable fixed income funds saw $2.14 billion worth of net purchases, the seventh weekly inflow in a row.

Investors also snapped up short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds, short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds, and loan participation funds worth a net $1.77 billion, $1.68 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.

U.S. money market funds saw a net $14.11 billion worth of sales, the third weekly outflow in four weeks.