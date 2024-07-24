Transcending Politics for America's Future: Policies that Unite Us

Coming off the heels of the Republican National Convention, I couldn’t help but notice a shift in the air. The policies laid out during the event sounded surprisingly like what you might have expected from the old Democrats.

Republicans at the convention focused on issues that touch every American’s life, transcending the usual right-left divide. With President Biden stepping out of the presidential race, it’s clear that whoever becomes the official Democratic nominee needs to put politics aside and tackle these critical American issues head-on.

These aren’t just political talking points—they are pressing challenges that impact us all, regardless of our political affiliations.

Fentanyl: A Crisis We All Must Confront

Let's talk about fentanyl. This deadly drug is now the number one killer of adult males in America. In fact, 70% of overdoses are caused by fentanyl and the amount of fentanyl seized by the DEA has increased nearly 2000% in three years.

It's not a problem confined to any one community—it's a nationwide crisis. And while the fentanyl is processed and delivered by the likes of the Jalisco and Sinaloa Cartels, 99% of the precursor drugs are brought to them by China.

This is a global public health emergency that we can't afford to ignore. We need stronger border security, better drug enforcement, and comprehensive public health strategies. This isn't about politics; it's about saving lives.

Energy Independence: An American Tenet

Energy independence is crucial for our national security and economic stability. Most Americans don’t know that only 45% of oil goes into gasoline for your car. About 30% of our oil goes into making everything from asphalt, rubber, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and more.

The ripple effects of increased oil prices are immediate and far-reaching. Shutting down pipelines and restricting domestic energy production have made us more reliant on foreign energy sources from countries that don't always have our best interests at heart, including China, Venezuela, Iran and Russia.

We need to get back on track with policies that promote both traditional and renewable energy sources. It's about securing our future and protecting our interests.

China: A Challenge We Must Address

China's aggressive strategies, intellectual property theftand global economic maneuvers are a significant threat, and they continue to file three times more patents than the United States each year. We need a unified and long-term strategy to counter these moves.

Reducing our dependence on Chinese manufacturing, securing our supply chains, and investing in American innovation are steps we must take. This is about standing up to a global competitor and protecting our national interests..

Cost of Living: A Pressing Issue

The rising cost of living is hitting American families hard. Inflation is eating away at our purchasing power, and it's coming from all directions—the cost of energy, interest rates, and food prices– you name it. Compared to 2021, families are paying an extra $11,434 each year.

We need policies that stimulate economic growth, control inflation, and provide relief to working families. Tax reforms that benefit the middle class and small businesses, along with investments in affordable housing, healthcare, and education, are essential. This isn't about political ideology; it's about making life better for all Americans

Supporting Small Businesses: The Heart of Our Economy

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating nearly 70% of new jobs and driving innovation. But they are also the most vulnerable to economic disruptions. They need tax cuts, access to capital, and reduced regulatory burdens to thrive.

We also need to support entrepreneurship, especially in underserved communities. Immigrant entrepreneurs have historically driven much of our economic growth, and they deserve our support. This is about ensuring that the American dream remains alive for everyone.

Overall, the issues laid out during the convention are not just Republican or Democratic issues—they are American challenges. We need to come together and work on solutions that benefit us all. At the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), we recognize that amidst calls from both parties for a more civil political climate, we agree on far more issues than the narratives often suggest.

The USHBC stands ready to support and advocate for any administration or policy that promotes a prosperous, secure, and united America. It’s time to set aside our differences and focus on the common ground that connects us all. For the sake of democracy and a better future for our economy, our nation and the globe, let’s work together on what truly matters.

_______________

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization. Follow @JPalomarez @myushbc