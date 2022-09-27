×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: emerson exit russia

Emerson to Sell Russia Business to Local Management

Emerson to Sell Russia Business to Local Management
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:16 AM EDT

Emerson Electric Co. said Tuesday it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount, marking the U.S. industrial firm's exit from the country.

The company is divesting its Russian-based manufacturing subsidiary Metran and Emerson LLC, the sales and service organization for Metran.

"Once the transaction closes, Emerson will have no employees or facilities in Russia," Emerson said in a statement.

Emerson said in May it would exit its Russia business that constituted about 1.5% of the company's total sales last year and explore strategic options to divest Metran.

The company included a pre-tax loss of $162 million in the third quarter of FY22, accounting for the previously announced Russia exit.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Emerson Electric Co. said Tuesday it would sell its Russian business to the local management team for an undisclosed amount, marking the U.S. industrial firm's exit from the country.
emerson exit russia
116
2022-16-27
Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved