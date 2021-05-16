Tags: elonmusk | tesla | bitcoin

Musk Implies Tesla May Sell or Has Sold Bitcoin Holdings

Musk Implies Tesla May Sell or Has Sold Bitcoin Holdings
Elon Musk (AP)

Sunday, 16 May 2021 03:52 PM

Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange on Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its Bitcoin holdings.

It all started with a tweet from a person using the handle @CryptoWhale, which said, “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him...”

The Tesla CEO responded “Indeed.”

Musk has been hitting back at several different users on Twitter who are criticizing his stance on the cryptocurrency.

On May 12, Musk tweeted that while the company was suspending Bitcoin for car purchases, it wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange on Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its Bitcoin holdings.
elonmusk, tesla, bitcoin
112
2021-52-16
Sunday, 16 May 2021 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live
 
Listen Channels Schedule

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved