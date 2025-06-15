WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon | musk

Elon Musk's X Sees Partial Recovery After Outage Hits US Users

Elon Musk's X Sees Partial Recovery After Outage Hits US Users

Sunday, 15 June 2025 06:58 AM EDT

Social media platform X showed signs of recovery on Saturday after an outage disrupted access for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports of disruptions had dropped to around 1,041 by 7:42 p.m. ET, down from a peak of more than 10,000, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

In May, Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said he'll resume working '24/7' at his companies.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk had said in an X post.

"As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he added.

Earlier in March, Musk had blamed a cyberattack after a similar outage at X.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Social media platform X showed signs of recovery on Saturday after an outage disrupted access for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.Reports of disruptions had dropped to around 1,041 by 7:42 p.m. ET, down from a...
elon, musk
188
2025-58-15
Sunday, 15 June 2025 06:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved