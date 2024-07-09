WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | xai | oracle

Oracle and Musk's xAI's $10B Deal Falls Through

Oracle and Musk's xAI's $10B Deal Falls Through
Elon Musk at the 71st edition of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity at Palais des Festivals et des Congres, Cannes, France, June 19, 2024 (AP)

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 01:42 PM EDT

Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI and tech giant Oracle have ended talks on a potential $10 billion server deal, The Information reported Tuesday.

The startup and Oracle have ended talks to expand an existing arrangement under which xAI rents Nvidia's AI chips from the cloud provider, the report said, citing several people involved in the talks.

Musk's xAI is now buying chips to build a data center on its own instead, according to the report.

A multi-year agreement to rent Nvidia processors from Oracle for a planned supercomputer was underway, but talks were held back by issues such as Musk demands to build a supercomputer faster than Oracle deemed possible, The Information said.

Oracle and representatives for Elon Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI and tech giant Oracle have ended talks on a potential $10 billion server deal, The Information reported Tuesday.
elon musk, xai, oracle
130
2024-42-09
Tuesday, 09 July 2024 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved