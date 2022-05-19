×
Tags: elon musk wealth | bloomberg billionaire index | nasdaq | market volatility | jeff bezos

Musk's Wealth Shaved by $60.4 Billion

Musk
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 06:42 AM

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has lost $60.4 billion of his wealth in the mercurial markets of 2022, Bloomberg reports.

On Wednesday alone — as Nasdaq tanked by 4.73% and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) closed 6.80% lower — $12.3 billion was wiped from the CEO's portfolio.

As Musk tweets about becoming a Republican, derides Twitter bots and rails against Tesla being kicked out of the S&P 500 ESG index, Musk has become ever more vocal since bidding $44 billion for Twitter last month. In this time, the 50-year-old has lost $49 billion of his wealth.

Still, Musk has a fortune of $209.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Two other billionaires have fared worse than Musk this year. Binance's Changpeng Zhao is down $81 billion, and Jeff Bezos' portfolio has seen $62 billion wiped from it.

Musk has predicted that "political attacks" against him will "escalate dramatically in coming months."


 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 19 May 2022 06:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

