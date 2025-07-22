WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: elon musk | u.s. politics | tesla | spacex | xai

SpaceX Warns Investors Musk Could Return to Politics

Elon Musk speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 03:30 PM EDT

Elon Musk, who most recently served as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, may return to U.S. politics, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing SpaceX documents and people familiar with the content.

The company added the language laying out such "risk factors" in paperwork sent to investors discussing a tender offer, according to Bloomberg.

It was the first time this language is believed to have appeared in these tender offers, Bloomberg reported, citing some of the sources.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Billionaire Musk's SpaceX is planning an insider share sale that would value the space firm at about $400 billion, Bloomberg reported last week.

Musk on Sunday said in a post on X he was back to working seven days a week and sleeping in the office.

Musk, the world's richest man, spent nearly $300 million in 2024 to help Trump and other Republicans get elected. He lead the administration's sweeping cost-cutting campaign, upending several federal agencies but ultimately failed to deliver the massive savings he had sought.

A spat between Trump and Musk culminated in a public falling out on June 5. Musk announced the formation of a new U.S. political party in response to Trump signing his sweeping tax and spending bill into law in July.

