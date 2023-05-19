Mark Cuban Believes Musk's Twitter End Game Is AI

Mark Cuban says Elon Musk’s real goal for Twitter is to make it into his own version of ChatGPT to go head-to-head with Google, Meta and Microsoft, Fortune reports.



Musk’s vision for Twitter goes far deeper than anyone realizes, says the billionaire tycoon.



“He gets to take the entire Twitter firehose to train or feed any open-source model and have a competitor to the Big 3,” Cuban said Thursday on Twitter, referring to Google, Meta and Microsoft’s partner OpenAI, operator of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.



“He isn’t pushing free speech,” the Dallas Mavericks and Shark Tank television star said. “When Elon Musk goes out of his way to engage with and promote the accounts and tweets of people who disagree with him, then I’ll believe he is about free speech.”



Cuban doesn’t think Twitter CEO Musk’s real designs on the social media platform is to disrupt the financial services industry, either.



Instead, Cuban believes, Musk wants to return to his OpenAI roots, which he co-founded in 2015 and bankrolled.



Musk has recently been vocal about his suspicions of OpenAI, likening it this week to creating “an organization to save the Amazon rainforest—and instead they became a lumber company, chopped down the forest and sold it for money.”



Musk has even gone so far as to call his AI vision TruthGPT, a seeming nod to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.



In fact, Cuban says, a Twitter GPT, or generative pre-trained transformer, could learn from the millions of Twitter content created each day to improve its own natural language response.



Musk “can weight his own tweets and those of the sources he likes to end up with a consumer-facing AI that can be a virtual Elon,” Cuban tweeted, adding:



“Pretty cool. Pretty scary.”



When Musk was asked this week about his plans for TruthGPT, he replied, “We will have a launch event, and we will explore the issues in more detail. This is not the time.”