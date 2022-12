Billionaire Elon Musk is actively searching for a new chief executive officer for Twitter Inc, CNBC's David Farber reported Tuesday, citing sources.



“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk tweeted Sunday.



“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” Musk added.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.