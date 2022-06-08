×
Twitter to Give Musk Bot Data

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:32 PM

Twitter Inc. plans to comply with Elon Musk's demand for data on fake accounts, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking.

The social media company will provide Musk with access to a stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted every day, the Post reported.

Musk warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

Shares of Twitter rose 1.6% in afternoon trading after the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Related stories:

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


