Twitter to Give Musk Bot Data

Twitter Inc. plans to comply with Elon Musk's demand for data on fake accounts, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking.
The social media company will provide Musk with access to a stream of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted every day, the Post reported.
Musk warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.
Shares of Twitter rose 1.6% in afternoon trading after the report.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
