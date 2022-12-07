Musk Installs Beds at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has brought in beds for Twitter staff, who he has asked to put in “high intensity” hours—and the city of San Francisco has responded that it might inspect the premises, Fortune reports.

One staffer grumbled that Twitter management didn’t discuss the reason for the cots or productivity expectations: “Just, like, beds showed up.”



Musk, the exacting, hardworking serial entrepreneur who now is the CEO of five companies, has slashed anywhere from two-thirds to three-fourths of Twitter employees, according to estimates.



The installation of the beds follows a remark Musk made shortly after purchasing the social media giant for $44 billion: that bankruptcy might be an option. Musk assumed $13 billion in debt to close the deal and has seen a number of major advertisers put their ad spending on hold since he purchased the social media platform on Oct. 28.



Apple, however, has since said it is not pulling its ads.



Musk said in a tweet he was bringing in the beds to help hardworking staff recuperate. Silicon Valley startups and technology companies are known for punishingly long hours, which many employees put in for the promise of lucrative stock options.



When San Francisco officials responded to the news by saying they might inspect Twitter’s offices, Musk deflected the issue by tweeting about the narcotics crisis afflicting the Golden Gate City.



The billionaire said San Francisco officials’ time would be better spent protecting kids from fentanyl.