Tags: elon musk | tesla | stock | s&p 500

Musk Adds $9 Billion to Fortune as Tesla Set to Join S&P 500

Musk Adds $9 Billion to Fortune as Tesla Set to Join S&P 500
(Getty)

Friday, 18 December 2020 07:06 PM

Elon Musk’s personal fortune hit a new high Friday as Tesla Inc. prepares to make its debut in the S&P 500 Index.

A late jump in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk’s net worth up almost $9 billion to $167.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 49 year-old entrepreneur has added $139.7 billion this year, an amount that exceeds the total net worth of anyone else on the planet other than Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos, for now, tops the wealth index with $187.3 billion.

Tesla shares (TSLA) have soared 731% this year, closing at a record $695 on Friday. Most recently, they’ve gained on expectations that inclusion in the S&P 500 would spur a new round of buying. The stock has climbed 70% since inclusion was announced in November.

Musk is the most prominent in a range of electric-vehicle entrepreneurs who have seen their fortunes jump this year, spurring a raft of new entrants. At least 15 electric vehicle companies have been taken public or announced listings in 2020.

© Copyright 2020 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk's personal fortune hit a new high Friday as Tesla Inc. prepares to make its debut in the S&P 500 Index.A late jump in Tesla's share price pushed Musk's net worth up almost $9 billion to $167.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 49 year-old...
elon musk, tesla, stock, s&p 500
172
2020-06-18
Friday, 18 December 2020 07:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved