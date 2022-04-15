'Stock Swap' a Funding Option for Musk's Twitter Takeover

Tags: | | |

This is according to a Tweet by New York Post columnist and Fox Business Network contributor Charles Gasparino: "



Investment bankers are telling Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he could fund his acquisition of Twitter via a "stock swap" or by exchanging $43 billion worth of Tesla shares for Twitter shares.This is according to a Tweet by New York Post columnist and Fox Business Network contributor Charles Gasparino: " Investment bankers crunching numbers on how@elonmusk can finance a takeover of @Twitter have come up with this scenario: Do a stock swap, exchanging $43B-plus of his $TSLA shares for $TWTR shares since the investor base is similar (growth) and its a non taxable event."On Thursday, April 14, Musk, speaking at a TED Talks event in Vancouver, British Columbia, was asked if he had a Plan B for purchasing the social media giant. Musk repsonded that he would tackle that question another day.Twitter is considering a poison pill to block Elon Musk , a 9.2% shareholder, from significantly increasing his stake to purchase the social media platform, a source tells The Wall Street Journal.



Friday, 15 April 2022 10:02 AM

