Starlink Has No Plans to 'Take Over' Any FAA Telecom Contract

Starlink Has No Plans to 'Take Over' Any FAA Telecom Contract
White House Senior Advisor to the President and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Musk was meeting with Republican senators at a closed door lunch. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 03:23 PM EST

Elon Musk's satellite company SpaceX said Wednesday its Starlink unit has no intent to take over any Federal Communications Commission telecommunications contract, rejecting media reports.

"Starlink is a possible partial fix to an aging system. There is no effort or intent for Starlink to 'take over' any existing contract," SpaceX wrote on X. "SpaceX is working with L3Harris and the FAA to identify instances where Starlink could serve as a long-term infrastructure upgrade for aviation safety."

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 03:23 PM
