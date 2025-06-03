WATCH TV LIVE

Elon Musk: SpaceX Revenue to Reach $15.5B in 2025

A SpaceX rocket ready to launch (AP)

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 02:08 PM EDT

Elon Musk's SpaceX will record revenue of about $15.5 billion this year, the billionaire said Tuesday, underscoring the rocket maker's growing dominance in the commercial space sector.

The company's commercial revenue from space will exceed NASA's budget of roughly $1.1 billion next year, Musk said in a post on X.

SpaceX's success is driven largely by its satellite internet service, Starlink, which Musk has said will go public, but has not provided a timeline.

In early November 2023, Musk reported that Starlink had achieved breakeven cashflow. Under the Starlink banner, SpaceX has deployed thousands of satellites to deliver broadband internet globally.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


